enjoying the young morning by jerome
Photo 750

enjoying the young morning

In the early morning I like to do a garden round. I always stay longer at the summer flower bed.

White corn poppy
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

Jerome

I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
MaureenPP ace
What a gorgeous shot, so delicate, but with so much detail, love it.
July 19th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
This is lovely with its papery thin petals.
July 19th, 2020  
