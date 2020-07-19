Sign up
enjoying the young morning
In the early morning I like to do a garden round. I always stay longer at the summer flower bed.
White corn poppy
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
Jerome
ace
@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
white corn poppy
MaureenPP
ace
What a gorgeous shot, so delicate, but with so much detail, love it.
July 19th, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
This is lovely with its papery thin petals.
July 19th, 2020
