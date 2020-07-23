Previous
evening stroll by jerome
Photo 754

evening stroll

There are pretty alleys and squares in the old town of Passau. It is largely car-free and there are many places to stop to drink coffee or eat.
I was out and about on this warm and sunny summer evening by bike and on foot.
Jerome

Marnie ace
What a glorious summer evening, perfect for your walk. I'll bet you're enjoying the lack of tourists in Passau too.
July 23rd, 2020  
Jay
love the lighting in this photo
July 23rd, 2020  
