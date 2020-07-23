Sign up
Photo 754
evening stroll
There are pretty alleys and squares in the old town of Passau. It is largely car-free and there are many places to stop to drink coffee or eat.
I was out and about on this warm and sunny summer evening by bike and on foot.
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
Jerome
ace
@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
770
photos
275
followers
200
following
747
748
749
750
751
752
753
754
Tags
passau
Marnie
ace
What a glorious summer evening, perfect for your walk. I'll bet you're enjoying the lack of tourists in Passau too.
July 23rd, 2020
Jay
love the lighting in this photo
July 23rd, 2020
