Previous
Next
macaque by jerome
Photo 764

macaque

On the way to the east coast of the Malaysia peninsula I met a group of macaques. They weren't shy. I suspect they were waiting for food.
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

Jerome

ace
@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
209% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
What a superb image. The textures, the colours and those eyes!! :)
August 2nd, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
really they were wild but would expect food? what a capture!
August 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise