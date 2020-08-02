Sign up
Photo 764
macaque
On the way to the east coast of the Malaysia peninsula I met a group of macaques. They weren't shy. I suspect they were waiting for food.
2nd August 2020
2nd Aug 20
Jerome
ace
@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
Tags
macaque
Rob Z
ace
What a superb image. The textures, the colours and those eyes!! :)
August 2nd, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
really they were wild but would expect food? what a capture!
August 2nd, 2020
