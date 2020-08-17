Previous
approaching thunderstorm by jerome
Photo 778

approaching thunderstorm

The weather can change quickly in the mountains. A thunderstorm can end fatally. It is advisable to turn back. The summit has to wait.
17th August 2020 17th Aug 20

Jerome

@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
Photo Details

Sylvia du Toit
Fav
August 17th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Wow!
August 17th, 2020  
