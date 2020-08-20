Previous
a late summer gift by jerome
Photo 781

a late summer gift

They have been blooming in the garden for some time: gladioli.
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

Jerome

I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
Kaylynn
Wow what a beautiful capture
August 20th, 2020  
lovely
August 20th, 2020  
Fascinating cascade of blooms. Are they yellow? Or pink? More mountains today, but Scotland this time. I found myself wondering if you had ever been walking there too.
August 20th, 2020  
