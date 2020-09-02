Previous
nadaswaram by jerome
nadaswaram

That's the name of this oboe. In the Hindu temple it is played together with the barrel drum "tavil". It comes from South India.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Jerome

Islandgirl ace
Cool shot and reflection!
September 2nd, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Nice effects!
September 2nd, 2020  
