Stone Wall Wildwood Road by jerryk
17 / 365

Stone Wall Wildwood Road

I'm thinking about a project based on all the stone walls in our part of NJ. This wall on Wildwood Road in Califon has a nice "S" shape.
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Jerry Keselman

@jerryk
Amateur Photographer & Filmmaker. I bike for JDRF. I've been a Software Engineer for too many years trying to figure out what I...
4% complete

