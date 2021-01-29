Previous
Gloomy Geese by jerryk
Gloomy Geese

I noticed a pond full of geese as I was driving by a farm. The most interesting shot (to me) was this one, as they took flight, framed by the trees and in silhouette with the sun fading in the western sky.
