Winter Snow and Trees by jerryk
26 / 365

Winter Snow and Trees

Experimenting on the proper exposure for snow and thought the shadows playing along this small drift was interesting.
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

Jerry Keselman

@jerryk
Amateur Photographer & Filmmaker. I bike for JDRF. I've been a Software Engineer for too many years trying to figure out what I...
