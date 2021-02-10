Previous
Next
Rust Never Sleeps by jerryk
28 / 365

Rust Never Sleeps

Walking around the Millington, NJ Train Station looking for inspiration. This rusty old box caught my eye and I like how the shapes in it were reflected in the trees.
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Jerry Keselman

@jerryk
Amateur Photographer & Filmmaker. I bike for JDRF. I've been a Software Engineer for too many years trying to figure out what I...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise