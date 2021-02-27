Sign up
36 / 365
Tongue not in Cheek
Willie! DOF is a little shallow on this but I did get his tongue and nose nicely. You gotta love this.
27th February 2021
Jerry Keselman
@jerryk
Amateur Photographer & Filmmaker. I bike for JDRF. I've been a Software Engineer for too many years trying to figure out what I...
dog
lick
twister
tongue
willie
slurp
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a cutie!
March 1st, 2021
