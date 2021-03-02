Previous
Orange! by jerryk
38 / 365

Orange!

Rainbow Challenge 2021 Day 2 - Tuesday - Orange! In keeping with my NY Mets theme the first two days, this is one of my Shea Stadium seats, sitting out on my deck.
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

JerrykBiker

@jerryk
Amateur Photographer & Filmmaker. I bike for JDRF. I've been a Software Engineer for too many years trying to figure out what I...
10% complete

