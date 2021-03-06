Previous
Indigo! by jerryk
42 / 365

Indigo!

Saturday of week 1 of the 2021 Rainbow Challenge is Indigo (which is not exactly easy to find!).
JerrykBiker

@jerryk
Amateur Photographer & Filmmaker. I bike for JDRF. I've been a Software Engineer for too many years trying to figure out what I...
