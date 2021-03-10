Previous
The Yellow Rose of NJ by jerryk
The Yellow Rose of NJ

Here we are on March 10, 2021 in the continuing 365 Project 2021 Rainbow Challenge. Wednesdays are YELLOW days. A dried rose in our living room provided today's inspiration.
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

JerrykBiker

@jerryk
Amateur Photographer & Filmmaker. I bike for JDRF. I've been a Software Engineer for too many years trying to figure out what I...
