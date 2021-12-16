THROW BACK THURSDAY

I don't remember the year but it was probably Thanksgiving weekend and it looks like I caught one. The Adams River has ....or had ...one of the biggest salmon runs in the country. A good friend and I made it a ritual to fish the river at this time when rainbow trout come to feast on salmon eggs. Times have changed...things have changed... the river is not what it used to be to fish and buddy is fighting illness these days.

I'm not shooting much the past few days but hope to pick again soon. If you're reading this you have posted a great picture that I love :-) Cheers



***It was not shot 2021 and much earlier so maybe this was an edit date and time.