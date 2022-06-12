Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Next
1 / 365
COLD IN GASTOWN
Our previous visit to Gastown must have been a cold day since my wife has two jackets on...one is mine and I think I am coming back with hot coffee. This year was perfect warm weather and it makes things more enjoyable.
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
320
photos
40
followers
39
following
63% complete
View this month »
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
Latest from all albums
226
227
228
80
229
9
230
231
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
12th June 2022 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
ace
She certainly looks cold
September 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close