Next
COLD IN GASTOWN by jerzyfotos
1 / 365

COLD IN GASTOWN

Our previous visit to Gastown must have been a cold day since my wife has two jackets on...one is mine and I think I am coming back with hot coffee. This year was perfect warm weather and it makes things more enjoyable.
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
63% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
She certainly looks cold
September 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise