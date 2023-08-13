Sign up
Cheeseburger and large fries
I took this walking through the crowd at a concert this summer. The couple were in line ordering fast food but the closeup of the guy's expression could've been amazement that no one else sees.
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys. I think street photography will be...
69
photos
18
followers
25
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
13th August 2023 1:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
