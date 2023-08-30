Sign up
Previous
5 / 365
1J2A8141 (2) Cool car
I forgot to find the make of it but I bet it was a great car in it's day. Wouldn't it be nice to get a picture of the owner or the family it belonged to.
I drive past it everyday and have been meaning to do this. Thanks 365 project.
30th August 2023
30th Aug 23
0
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
30th August 2023 1:01pm
