Previous
1J2A8141 (2) Cool car by jerzyfotos
5 / 365

1J2A8141 (2) Cool car

I forgot to find the make of it but I bet it was a great car in it's day. Wouldn't it be nice to get a picture of the owner or the family it belonged to.
I drive past it everyday and have been meaning to do this. Thanks 365 project.
30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys. I think street photography will be...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise