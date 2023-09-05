Previous
1J2A8418 Peachland BC evening by jerzyfotos
7 / 365

1J2A8418 Peachland BC evening

Missed the golden hour by a few minutes but got close. Maybe tomorrow?
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys. I think street photography will be...
Photo Details

