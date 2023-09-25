Sign up
Previous
20 / 365
Autumn has arrived
A visit to the lakeshore got my attention with the colors of fall. The different species of trees with different colors were interesting enough to try and capture.
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
Jerzy
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys. I think street photography will be...
1
365
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
25th September 2023 2:00pm
on the
New Faces
page
