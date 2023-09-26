Sign up
Previous
21 / 365
Coming home
Interesting evening with rain and early dark clouds. I stopped and took the shot through my windshield when the clouds opened up temporarily.
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
Jerzy
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys. I think street photography will be...
Taken
26th September 2023 7:10pm
