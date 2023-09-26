Previous
Coming home by jerzyfotos
Coming home

Interesting evening with rain and early dark clouds. I stopped and took the shot through my windshield when the clouds opened up temporarily.
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys. I think street photography will be...
