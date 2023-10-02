Sign up
Previous
27 / 365
Start of a new day
I got to the lake a little early and waited for something like this.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
Jerzy
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys. I think street photography will be...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
2nd October 2023 7:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
