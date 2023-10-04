Previous
"The stump" by jerzyfotos
29 / 365

"The stump"

This stump is in front of my complex and seems to attract donations of different items. I have not donated anything but have sent the picture to corners of the world now where 365 is viewed.

















4th October 2023

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys. I think street photography will be...
7% complete

