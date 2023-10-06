Previous
Going fishing by jerzyfotos
31 / 365

Going fishing

The clouds were hanging low near the highway. Great fall colours along 97C and fishing was on at Corbett Lake, just around the bend. Taken from a fast moving vehicle.
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys. I think street photography will be...
8% complete

