Previous
Canadian Thanksgiving colors by jerzyfotos
33 / 365

Canadian Thanksgiving colors

I got to Peachland early this morning for the golden hour and got so many captures it is hard to pick just one. This part of the town is always my favorite with a camera.
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys. I think street photography will be...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise