Previous
Next
Fishing Island Lake by jerzyfotos
35 / 365

Fishing Island Lake

Well if it's not photography it's fishing and great when you can combine the two. Just getting things organized in the boat and put the camera back in the car. Yes, it rained.
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys. I think street photography will be...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise