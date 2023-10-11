Previous
pumpkins everywhere by jerzyfotos
pumpkins everywhere

I stopped by Paynters Market a few streets from home to view a sea of pumpkins. A father and his young son also stopped by to select just the right one and it wasn't an easy task by the looks of it.
Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
