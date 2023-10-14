Previous
Autumn colors by jerzyfotos
Autumn colors

This was taken yesterday but I didn't get a chance to post it...yep...gone fishin. Some great colors out there this time of year.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Jerzy

