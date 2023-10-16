Previous
Day on Bernard Ave. by jerzyfotos
41 / 365

Day on Bernard Ave.

We had coffee downtown on Bernard and I was able to snap a few pictures. Interesting storefronts.
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys. I think street photography will be...
