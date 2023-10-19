Previous
Mural Hunter Penticton by jerzyfotos
44 / 365

Mural Hunter Penticton

We spent the day in Penticton with my wife shopping and found a gold mine. This alley was full of great artistic murals and I wasn't looking for this.
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys. I think street photography will be...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise