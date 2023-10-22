Previous
Down by the docks by jerzyfotos
46 / 365

Down by the docks

Morning walk near the yacht club. There were some interesting clouds hanging in.
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys. I think street photography will be...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise