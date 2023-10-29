Previous
Kelowna Bridge early morning. by jerzyfotos
Kelowna Bridge early morning.

I was actually heading downtown for a couple pics but had to stop and try this. I'm experimenting with slow shutter speeds and different iso. I can look back on this next year and see the learning process.
Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys. I think street photography will be...
