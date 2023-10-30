Previous
A little chuckle to serious look by jerzyfotos
A little chuckle to serious look

I spoke briefly with this man and we joked a little about getting his picture on a dating site. He lost his smile unfortunately when he decided the serious look was a better choice.
30th October 2023

Jerzy

Jerzy
