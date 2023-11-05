Sign up
60 / 365
Last ride Harley
I bumped into a couple enjoying the last ride of the season on this gorgeous Harley. They told me all about the bike with a lot of pride and enthusiasm and we enjoyed the moment.
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys. I think street photography will be...
66
photos
18
followers
24
following
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
4
56
57
5
58
6
59
60
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
5th November 2023 4:06pm
