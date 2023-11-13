Previous
Moose on guard by jerzyfotos
70 / 365

Moose on guard

The display across the street from home has the moose guarding the door. I think the moose has an RCMP uniform on. Cute.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Photo Details

