Work in progress by jerzyfotos
78 / 365

Work in progress

I was allowed to get near the building but not as close as I hoped for the pov. Our downtown is growing skyward and this might be the tallest building.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Jerzy

Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys. I think street photography will be...
John Falconer ace
Still. It’s a nice Point of View.
November 22nd, 2023  
