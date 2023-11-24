Sign up
81 / 365
The mall....
Well Black Friday had us going through a mall looking for that treasure on sale. I did no get past the looking but managed a couple shots. Actually a lot of shots with the mall providing interesting opportunities.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
John Falconer
ace
Rip Curl another iconic Australian brand sold to overseas investors. This time to New Zealanders. Still New Zealand is not really “foreign”?
November 25th, 2023
