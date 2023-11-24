Previous
The mall.... by jerzyfotos
81 / 365

The mall....

Well Black Friday had us going through a mall looking for that treasure on sale. I did no get past the looking but managed a couple shots. Actually a lot of shots with the mall providing interesting opportunities.
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Rip Curl another iconic Australian brand sold to overseas investors. This time to New Zealanders. Still New Zealand is not really “foreign”?
November 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise