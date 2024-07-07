Previous
ROADTRIP by jerzyfotos
185 / 365

ROADTRIP

I managed to erase all the pictures from yesterday's trip to the Keremeos BC but had this on a different camera. It's a great area for fruit growing with a lot of farmers selling their product at big fruit stands that are actually stores.
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
