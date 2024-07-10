Sign up
BACK YARD POSSIBILITY
Our road trip yesterday took us to look at a trailer we might purchase that sits on a leased lot on the lake.. We could use it from mid April to mid October and fly fishing is decent on this lake. We're thinking about it.
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
Renee Salamon
ace
Looks like a beautiful setting
July 11th, 2024
