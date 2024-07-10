Previous
BACK YARD POSSIBILITY by jerzyfotos
BACK YARD POSSIBILITY

Our road trip yesterday took us to look at a trailer we might purchase that sits on a leased lot on the lake.. We could use it from mid April to mid October and fly fishing is decent on this lake. We're thinking about it.
Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Renee Salamon ace
Looks like a beautiful setting
July 11th, 2024  
