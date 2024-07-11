Previous
CARNIVAL STARTED by jerzyfotos
CARNIVAL STARTED

We have a small carnival come to town for our Westside Days that starts tomorrow. We stopped by for a minute to see some brave souls on the rides. Not for me, thank you.
Jerzy

