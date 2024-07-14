Previous
CARNIVAL RIDE by jerzyfotos
190 / 365

CARNIVAL RIDE

The carnival is ending today and this young lady was patiently waiting with mom to get on a ride. The cool floppy hat was very appropriate with our sun and heat.
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
52% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
How sweet! Adorable picture.
July 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise