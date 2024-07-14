Sign up
Previous
190 / 365
CARNIVAL RIDE
The carnival is ending today and this young lady was patiently waiting with mom to get on a ride. The cool floppy hat was very appropriate with our sun and heat.
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
1
0
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
266
photos
39
followers
36
following
52% complete
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
184
185
186
187
188
189
68
190
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
How sweet! Adorable picture.
July 15th, 2024
