191 / 365
WEST KELOWNA YACHT CLUB
We attended a meeting at this place a couple weeks ago and I came back for a couple shots. It is a converted boat with port holes and metal walls that serves as a restaurant and bar now. The cool helm seems like the focal point as you walk in.
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
