Previous
WEST KELOWNA YACHT CLUB by jerzyfotos
191 / 365

WEST KELOWNA YACHT CLUB

We attended a meeting at this place a couple weeks ago and I came back for a couple shots. It is a converted boat with port holes and metal walls that serves as a restaurant and bar now. The cool helm seems like the focal point as you walk in.
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
52% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise