Previous
LOCAL ARTIST by jerzyfotos
192 / 365

LOCAL ARTIST

This outstanding art piece was created by a local artist...out of metal. We were downtown and I asked the man setting up this display who the artist was. It was this man and I wish I got his name now. The work is amazing!
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
52% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Klassen ace
Amazing piece of Artwork! Excellent capture.
July 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise