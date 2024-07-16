Sign up
LOCAL ARTIST
This outstanding art piece was created by a local artist...out of metal. We were downtown and I asked the man setting up this display who the artist was. It was this man and I wish I got his name now. The work is amazing!
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
Susan Klassen
ace
Amazing piece of Artwork! Excellent capture.
July 17th, 2024
