Previous
COLORFUL COFFEE SHOP by jerzyfotos
207 / 365

COLORFUL COFFEE SHOP

We stopped in for coffee at one of the trendy shops today...Marmalade Cat Cafe. Very cool colors make this building pop out amongst other coffee shops and drew us to the shop. The cafe was enjoyable.
1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
56% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise