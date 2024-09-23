Previous
WAITING FOR THE LIGHT CHANGE by jerzyfotos
241 / 365

WAITING FOR THE LIGHT CHANGE

Walking Bruno in the morning offers a chance for panning traffic when we're waiting at a light stop.
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
