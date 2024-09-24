Previous
AFTER DARK by jerzyfotos
242 / 365

AFTER DARK

Took a few pictures downtown tonight for a change. I need to wrap my head around night shots again since it has been a while. I'm a morning person.
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
Susan Klassen ace
Great night shot, I like the lines.
September 25th, 2024  
