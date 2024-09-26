Previous
OOPS by jerzyfotos
243 / 365

OOPS

I was shooting this poster at the cool coffee house and could see these girls approaching from my left. They are not aware that I was waiting and hoping to add them to the picture.
It was funny.
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
66% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise