BLUES KELOWNA @ BLUE GATOR by jerzyfotos
244 / 365

BLUES KELOWNA @ BLUE GATOR

Check out the Blue Gator if you're looking for blues music and you're in Kelowna. I've always liked the gator playing sax logo and it's easy to identify with.
27th September 2024

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
