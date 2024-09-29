Sign up
SUNDAY BRIDGE
It was starting to rain a little so I didn't stay long out there. It's fun to shoot the Kelowna bridge at night.
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first.
Susan Klassen
ace
Beautiful night capture of this bridge. I like the lights underneath.
September 30th, 2024
