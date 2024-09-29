Previous
SUNDAY BRIDGE by jerzyfotos
SUNDAY BRIDGE

It was starting to rain a little so I didn't stay long out there. It's fun to shoot the Kelowna bridge at night.
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful night capture of this bridge. I like the lights underneath.
September 30th, 2024  
