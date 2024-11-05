Previous
MALE MODEL TERRIER LOOKING FOR WORK by jerzyfotos
277 / 365

MALE MODEL TERRIER LOOKING FOR WORK

Guaranteed to sit still for 5 seconds if no distractions and will work for good quality treats. Edit: 2-4 seconds
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
75% complete

